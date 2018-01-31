× Fort Smith Police Investigating Death Of 18-Month-Old Baby

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are investigating the unexplained death of an 18-month-old baby girl.

Family members said the baby was taken to Sparks hospital in Fort Smith Tuesday (Jan. 30).

Police said the child had several bruises on her body, but they do not know the cause of death. A report has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Police have not arrested a suspect as of Wednesday (Jan. 31).

When investigators went to the home where the baby lived, they spoke to the mother and her boyfriend. The boyfriend was arrested on three outstanding warrants unrelated to this case, according to police.