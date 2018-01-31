× How You Can File Your Taxes For Free

ROGERS (KFSM) — It’s officially tax season and the deadline to file is in less than two months.

Volunteers at WestArk RSVP can help you file your taxes for free. To qualify for the free service, you cannot make more than $54,000 unless you or your spouse are 60 years of age, or are active duty military.

It’s first-come-first-served, there are limited appointments for seniors.

There locations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

WestArk RSVP Fort Smith:

401 North 13th Street

479-782-2525

WestArk RSVP Rogers

114 North 34th Street

479-636-0578

Make sure to bring the following:

– Social security cards for you, your spouse, and any dependents or an I-TIN letter

– Proof of identification for yourself and your spouse if filing jointly (driver’s license or military ID).

– W-2 and/or 1099’s from each employer

– For direct deposit of refund – bring a check or account number and routing number

– SSA-1099 form if received Social Security benefits

– Unemployment compensation W-2G form (if any)

– All 1099 forms and information for other income (if any)

– A copy of last year’s tax return (if available)

– If itemizing – information (receipts, logs, cancelled checks) for all deductions/credits

– Dependent care / Day care provider information; either social security number or EIN number (if any)

– Forms 1095-A,B, or C (Affordable Healthcare Statement) (if any)

– College students will need Form 1098T and copy of student account

http://www.MyFreeTaxes.com is an online free service.