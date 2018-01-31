× Madison County Sheriff Investigating Shooting Between Neighbors

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting.

Two neighbors were involved in a dispute Tuesday (Jan. 30) and gunfire was exchanged between the two.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of County Road 3044.

One of the neighbors sustained a non life-threatening injury from the bullet fragments after a vehicle was struck by a bullet. One person was air lifted to Springfield Missouri and is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office .

The investigation is ongoing.