NWA Waiting For Federal Money For I-49 Project

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — More than 40 federal, state, county and city officials in Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri signed letters supporting the federal grant that would complete a 265-mile segment of Interstate 49, between Alma and Kansas City, Mo.

The missing link in the segment is an 18.9-mile gap in Missouri and Arkansas, and $32.4 million is needed to complete it.

The gap is the Arkansas/Missouri Connector or the Bella Vista bypass, and on Sept. 27, the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission approved applying for a $32.4 million grant. The money would come from the $1.5 billion Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) program.

