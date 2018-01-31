× Police: Fayetteville Man Shot Dog In The Head

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police say a Fayetteville man shot his dog in the head and then tried to clean up the scene instead of rendering aid to the animal.

Taylor McCrae Weir, 23, was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 31) in connection with aggravated animal cruelty, a Class D felony.

The dog was “gravely injured” and was taken to a local veterinary clinic for treatment, according to the report. An update on the animal’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Fayetteville police were called about 2:32 a.m. to West Stone Street for a possible suicidal subject after a roommate saw Weir with a gun and found blood “all over” their apartment, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police entered the apartment and found Weir’s English Mastiff with bullet wounds to its head and body. Weir was covered in what appeared to be the dog’s blood, but told police he didn’t know where the blood came from and that he did nothing wrong.

Police noticed a strong smell of cleaning supplies in the apartment and said Weir apparently made no attempt to render first-aid to the Mastiff. Instead, it appeared he tried to clean up the blood, according to the report.

Police recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun and a spent 9mm casing from the apartment. Weir said the gun was his, according to the report.

Weir denied being suicidal and was cleared by medical personnel on scene.

The roommate later said he was unsure if Weir actually was suicidal, saying he initially feared Weir was because he saw Weir with a pistol and thought he put the weapon in his mouth, according to the report.

Weir was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.