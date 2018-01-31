× Texas Couple Busted With 1.3 Pounds Of Meth In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Texas couple is accused of trying to distribute meth in Northwest Arkansas after police found them with more than 1 pound of packaged methamphetamine in their hotel room.

Juan Alcocer, 31, and Jessidy Rosales, 20, were arrested Saturday (Jan. 27) in connection with possession of meth with intent to distribute, according to a federal criminal complaint.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency task force officers learned that Alcocer had traveled from Fort Smith to Springdale and was supplying meth in the area, according to the complaint.

The officers tracked Alcocer to a hotel room at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on South 48th Street, where they found Rosales inside with roughly 1.3 pounds of meth packaged in 30 bags.

Officers also noticed a strong smell of marijuana inside the room and recovered 66 grams of packaged marijuana, pipes and digital scales, according to the complaint.

Rosales said she had been with Alcocer for five days and the pair traveled to Arkansas from Texas. Rosasles said she had used meth over the last few days but denied knowing that there was meth among her belongings, according to the report.

Both Alcocer and Rosales were being held Wednesday (Jan. 31) without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.