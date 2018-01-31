Train Carrying Arkansas Lawmakers To Retreat Hits Truck

WEST VIRGINIA (CBS) -- A train carrying Republican members of Congress to their retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia, has hit a truck, reports Nancy Cordes.
The White House confirmed the report, and said in a statement that there is one known fatality and one serious injury.
Arkansas Senator John Boozman, Congressman Bruce Westerman and his wife, Congressman French Hill, Congressman Rick Crawford and Congressman Steve Womack were all on the train. They were not injured.
The lawmakers were scheduled to spend the next few days at the West Virginia resort for their annual issues conference.
Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Arkansas, told CBSN in an interview that as far as he knows, "Everyone on the train is fine." Westerman was still on the train during the interview. He thought the train was still operable.
President Trump is meeting with his national security team but is aware of the accident, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
The White House released the following statement:
"The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."
Amtrak released the following statement:
"An Amtrak train came into contact with a vehicle that was on the tracks at 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Va. There are no reported injuries to passengers or crew members. Local law enforcement is investigating the incident and crews are inspecting equipment for damage. The train originated in Washington, D.C. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available."
Photo Gallery