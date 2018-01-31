Train Carrying Arkansas Lawmakers To Retreat Hits Truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VIRGINIA (CBS) -- A train carrying Republican members of Congress to their retreat in Greenbrier, West Virginia, has hit a truck, reports Nancy Cordes.

The White House confirmed the report, and said in a statement that there is one known fatality and one serious injury.

Arkansas Senator John Boozman, Congressman Bruce Westerman and his wife, Congressman French Hill, Congressman Rick Crawford and Congressman Steve Womack were all on the train. They were not injured.

The lawmakers were scheduled to spend the next few days at the West Virginia resort for their annual issues conference.

Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Arkansas, told CBSN in an interview that as far as he knows, "Everyone on the train is fine." Westerman was still on the train during the interview. He thought the train was still operable.

President Trump is meeting with his national security team but is aware of the accident, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The White House released the following statement:

"The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff. Senior Administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

I am on the train in Virginia. I am fine. No one on the train was injured, as far as I know. Please keep the three people on the truck (and their families) in your prayers. — Rep. Bruce Westerman (@RepWesterman) January 31, 2018

Congressman Hill was traveling on the train to the GOP retreat. He has reported that he is safe and secure and has asked for prayers for the injured. — French Hill (@RepFrenchHill) January 31, 2018

I am fortunate enough to be safe, thankful for my collleagues administering care. — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) January 31, 2018

Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe, but praying for all involved. — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) January 31, 2018

Amtrak released the following statement: