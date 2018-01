× Wreck Slows Traffic On Interstate 49 in Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM)– A vehicle accident slowed traffic on the southbound lane of Interstate 49 near the New Hope Rd. exit.

Dispatchers with Arkansas State Police confirmed that crews were clearing the scene, and that no one was injured.

Traffic was backed up from Rogers into Bentonville in the southbound lane. Slowdowns were also reported in the northbound lane to at least Exit 76.

