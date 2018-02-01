Best of Mike Anderson: Thursday, February 1st

Posted 3:45 pm, February 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:46PM, February 1, 2018

Arkansas men's coach Mike Anderson recaps the blowout loss at Texas A&M and discusses what needs to improve as the Hogs head for a rematch at LSU on Saturday (2:30 p.m., SEC Network). Anderson also talks about the depth of the SEC and how the Razorbacks are treating the final nine games like a season in and of itself.