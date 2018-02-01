× Canehill Man Faces Arson Charge In Prairie Grove Fire

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Canehill man linked to a December 2017 fire that destroyed a mobile home on Hubbard Road.

Leon Cardinal, 38, was arrested Thursday (Feb. 1) in connection with arson.

The homeowner said Cardinal was visiting her and her daughter when he got angry after she told him to leave, according to Washington County Fire Marshal’s Office.

She said Cardinal went to the shed behind their mobile home and soon after a fire broke out. She said Cardinal ran off into the woods.

The blaze eventually spread from the shed to the mobile home, resulting in a total loss of the structure, according to fire marshal.

The woman escaped with her daughter before the fire engulfed their mobile home.

Cardinal was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond. He has a hearing set for March 5 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Arson can be a misdemeanor or felony offense in Arkansas depending on the cost of the damage.