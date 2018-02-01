× D1Baseball Names Koch Preseason All-American

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After carrying more than the lion’s share of work behind the plate as a sophomore, Arkansas catcher is expected to be one of the best offensive catchers in the country.

D1Baseball.com named the Fayetteville native third team preseason All-American on Thursday.

Koch started 63 games while hitting 13 home runs while posting a .264 average while driving in 42 runs. The junior had 15 multi-hit games and drove in multiple runs in 11 different contests.

After the season, Koch became the second Arkansas catcher to be named first team All-SEC and was the only backstop in the conference to be named a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, which is given to the nation’s best catcher.

Arkansas starts their season on Feb. 16 as they host Bucknell.