Fayetteville Police Hosting Basketball Tournament, Kids' Fair

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are partnering with Arkansas Athletes Outreach (AAO) to host a basketball tournament for anyone interested.

Fayetteville and Springdale police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and several local, non-profit organizations will host a 3 on 3 tournament and kids’ fair at 8 a.m. March 10th. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The tournament is open to all ages and sponsorship is available.

Anyone interested is encouraged to create a four-man team, come out and cheer for teams and come enjoy the festivities.

Police said those with AAO want to help bridge the gap between police and residents.

Anyone with questions may contact Lynette Washington with AAO at 442-9979 ext. 300.