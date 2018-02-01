First Enhanced Carry Course in Arkansas To Be Taught In Fayetteville In February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Concealed carry permit holders will soon be able to take the course to carry guns on places like college campuses.

The first enhanced carry course in the state will be offered in Fayetteville on Saturday, Feb. 17 at Krav Maga Self Defense Training Center and Concealed Carry.

This course is for people who already have a concealed carry permit. Marty Cale is the owner and head instructor who got his certification to teach the course in January. He said 35 people are already signed up for the first course.

“With the enhanced carry, it takes the regular concealed carry license holder to be able to carry in a lot more places, restricted places, prohibited places if you will,” Cale said.

Some of the places you will be able to conceal carry with the enhanced permit are college campuses, the state capitol, bars and some churches.

Cale said the eight hour course will start with six hours of classroom training and then two hours on the range, which is the portion he said most people are worried about.

“The State of Arkansas will require us to teach weapon retention and the weapon retention portion of the class is largely upon the instructor himself and his abilities,” he said.

On the range, instructors will teach proper gun safety especially in crowded situations. He said they will use barrels as moving targets.

Cale said seven or eight instructors will be on the range helping during the shooting portion. He said while he knows some still have concerns with enhanced carry, if a responsible person is taking the course there is no need to worry.

“If we feel somebody is not competent or does not show the right attitude in our classrooms and they talk a lot about drinking and guns and it looks like they might be one of those persons that are drinking and have lots of guns on them. I myself will just decline you as a client,” he said.

The first course will be offered in Fayetteville on Feb. 17. You can call Marty Cale at (479) 871-7172 to sign up for this course or find out when future ones will be offered. Cale is offering his course for $115, but prices across the state go up to $150.