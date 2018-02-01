Fort Smith Man Facing Murder Charge After Questioned In Toddler’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A man is facing charges in connection with the death of a 20-month-old girl.

Tyree Williams, 25, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 20-month-old Kylah Mikel Woodard, according to police.

He was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 31) on an unrelated warrant, but after speaking with investigators Thursday (Feb. 1), Williams faces first-degree murder.

While being escorted by investigators to the Sebastian County Detention Center from the Fort Smith Police Department, Williams said he's "sorry". He is in the detention center without bond.

Woodard died Tuesday (Jan. 30) at Sparks Regional Medical Center, police said.

"The medical staff there worked on the child there for quite awhile. They tried to revive this child and unfortunately they were unsuccessful," Cpl. Anthony Rice with the Fort Smith Police Department said.

Investigators were dispatched to the hospital at 4:15 p.m. that day, regarding a couple entering the emergency room carrying a dead little girl, according to police.

Police said they are investigating the cause of death, and also said the toddler had several bruises on her body. The body has been sent for an autopsy to the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.

“Our detectives are dedicated and truly care about the citizens of Fort Smith. A tragedy like this touches every one of them as well. Each of them hope that they helped this family in some way,” Rice said.

Williams was the live-in boyfriend.

The family of Woodard told 5NEWS that she was the "center" of everyone in their family. They said she had a lot of energy, had the most vibrant blue eyes and the kindest smile that anyone has ever seen.