How To Send A Valentine Wish To Children In Arkansas Children's Hospital

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Anyone interested is encouraged to make Valentine’s Day special for child patients in either Arkansas Children’s Hospital by sending them a personalized Valentine wish.

Those interested may do so, here.

The process is seemingly simple and is completed online. The site has 17 card templates to choose. After one is chosen, it’s time to create a sweet message, or choose one that has already been created.

Cards may be created in English or Spanish.