OSBI Searching For Man Accused Of Killing Grandparents

MCINTOSH COUNTY (KFSM) — Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searching for a man accused of killing his grandparents.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Harlon Lee Foss, 45 in the double murder of an elderly Oklahoma City couple, Virgil and Rowena. The bodies were dumped in a culvert just off Interstate 40 at Tiger Mountian Road exit last November.

Foss lived with the couple and no one has seen him since the bodies were discovered.

The Oklahoma City Police Department Crime Scene Unit found bloodstains and blood smears inside the home and bloody clothing matching the size of Foss inside the washing machine, according to OSBI.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agents said they believe the couple’s grandson murdered them.

His grandmother recently began locking him out of the home when the couple left, according to OSBI. Prior to the murders, Foss told co-workers that living with his grandparents was “driving him crazy” and had no freedom.

If you have any information, call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation hotline at 1-800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.