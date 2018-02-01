× Parents Of Infant Bitten By Rats Plead Guilty To Abuse

MAGNOLIA (AP) — The parents of a 2-week-old girl who authorities say suffered more than 100 rat bites have pleaded guilty to charges of permitting abuse of a minor.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Erica Shryock and Charles Elliott each entered the pleas Thursday in Columbia County District Court in Magnolia as part of a deal in which charges of endangering the welfare of a minor were dismissed.

Both Shryock and Elliot were sentenced to five years in prison.

The two were arrested in May 2017 after the infant was taken to a hospital in Magnolia and found to have rat bites to her fingers, arms, hands, face and forehead.

The girl was placed into state custody.