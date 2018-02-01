× Police: Springdale Man Bit, Punched Officer During Traffic Stop

BETHEL HEIGHTS (KFSM) — A Springdale man faces a battery charge after he allegedly bit, kicked and punched a police officer during a traffic stop on Tuesday (Jan. 30).

Charelston Armando Martin, 21, was arrested in connection with second-degree battery, a Class D felony.

Martin also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, fleeing, second-degree criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

The officer noticed a car parked on Remington Road and stopped to make contact with the driver, according to a probable cause affidavit. The officer was speaking to Martin when he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming the car, so he asked Martin to step out of the vehicle.

The officer told Martin he was being detained, but Martin turned around and punched him. Martin then ran to the front of the officer’s patrol car, and when the the officer grabbed him, Martin tried to grab the officer’s gun, according to the affidavit.

As the pair continued to wrestle, Martin yelled to his friends for help, and two juveniles began to approach before running away, according to the affidavit.

The officer said his arm was near Martin’s mouth while they were on the ground, and Martin bit him before kicking at him and running away. Martin hid under a truck to avoid being tased, but was apprehended by a passerby soon after and arrested.

Martin and hte officer were taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer said he suffered “road rash” to his hand, scrapes to his knees and that had a knot above his right eye. The officer’s patrol car was also damaged in the scuffle, according to the affidavit.

Officers recovered digital scales and roughly seven grams of marijuana from Martin’s vehicle. Police didn’t find the kids who ran off.

Martin was being held Thursday (Feb. 1) at the Benton County Jail on a $30,000 bond. He has a hearing set for March 12 in Benton County Circuit Court.