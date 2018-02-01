× Police: Springdale Man Admitted He Recorded Other Men Inside A Fitness Center Bathroom

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man admitted to recording inside the bathrooms at Planet Fitness after police found several videos of men using the restroom on his cell phone.

Raymond Peraza-Ayuso, 25, was arrested Thursday (Feb. 1) in connection with video voyeurism, a Class D felony.

A manager of the gym at 3300 Grove Drive called Fayetteville police Wednesday (Jan. 31) after seeing Peraza-Ayuso stick a cell phone under a stall while he pretended to urinate, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police found several videos on Peraza-Ayuso’s phone of men urinating and defecating inside stalls at the gym, where it appeared the men hadn’t consented to being filmed, according to the report.

Peraza-Ayuso is free on a $1,500 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 28 in Washington County Circuit Court.