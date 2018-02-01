× Traffic Congestion Creating Long Wait On Interstate 49 In Springdale

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM)– Northbound traffic on Interstate 49 experienced a significant slowdown up from north of the Wagon Wheel Rd. exit past the Highway 412 exit on Thursday morning (Feb. 01)

Dispatchers with Arkansas State Police confirmed that a vehicle accident north of Wagon Wheel Rd. was the cause of the slowdown.

No additional details regarding the wreck or the condition of those involved were available.

Traffic in Rogers was also slowed slightly near the New Hope Rd. exit in the northbound lane.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.