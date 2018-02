Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge's tiger, Snowball takes his first attempt at predicting the winner of this weekend's Super Bowl game.

Snowball is a white tiger that enjoys stalking and pouncing at anyone who comes near his habitat. He is one of the most playful animals at the Refuge and really enjoys unique scents. Snowball came to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on September 30, 2015.

It looks like Snowball is predicting the Eagles to win the SuperBowl.