Woman Wins $90K In Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

BULL SHOALS (KFSM) — A woman who plays the lottery everyday has finally won, according to a news release.

Kathy Asher of Bull Shoals is now $89,100 richer thanks to the Natural State Jackpot. She won $90,000, but the lottery retailer will receive a one percent commission of the sale, the release states.

Asher said she plans to pay medical bills with the winnings, according to the release.

The first person she told about her good fortune was the clerk where she bought the ticket.