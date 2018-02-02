× 5NEWS This Morning Big Game Dip Contest Recipes

FORT SMITH (KFSM)– The 5NEWS This Morning team shared some of their favorite dip recipes, ahead of the Super Bowl.

Viewers were asked to vote for their favorite recipes on Friday morning (Feb. 2).

5NEWS reporter Meredith Marney went with a quick option, a tangy cream cheese Salsa dip. This can be a great option if you’re in a hurry, and you may already have all the ingredients in your fridge.

Anchor April Baker brought a sweet option to the table, with her peanut butter cup cream cheese dip, blending smooth and crunchy textures, and a richly sweet flavor that gives way to a tangy kick.

5NEWS This Morning meteorologist was the big winner, taking a twist on classic Ro-tel dip, adding a dash of cayenne pepper and hot breakfast sausage for just a little kick.