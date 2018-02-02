× Chicago Nurse Swept Away By Rising Waters While Hiking In Hawaii

A Chicago nurse who was working in Hawaii disappeared over the weekend, according to CBS Chicago. Kelly Mrowinski was swept away by rising waters while she was hiking.

Authorities say the man she was hiking with fell over Piinonua Falls but made it out of the water. Mrowinski did not.

Helicopters have been searching the area above the scenic Wailuku River in Hilo since Saturday morning.

Mrowinski posted about her trip to Hawaii at the start of the year on her Facebook page, where friends commented “safe travels” and “have a great assignment.”

She was working as a traveling nurse at Hilo Hospital.

“Our hopes and thoughts are with the family,” hospital officials said in a written statement. “We appreciated Kelly for coming to Hilo to provide care to our community. This excellent nurse was well received by her colleagues.”

Authorities have extended the search at the family’s request.