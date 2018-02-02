× Chula Vista Manhunt: Bodies Found In Home After Suspect Tells 911 He Killed Two Women

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police found two women shot dead in a southern California townhome early Friday after a suspect called 911 and confessed to the homicides, reports CBS affiliate KFMB.

Police say David Bell, 38, called 911 just after 3 a.m. and told disatchers he had just murdered two women. He was captured after a manhunt Friday, the station reports.

Bell gave dispatchers the address of the Chula Vista townhome, where they found the garage door open and the two slain women in separate bedrooms on the third floor, the station reports.

Neighbors told police they heard between six to seven shots, Chula Vista police Lt. Eric Thunberg told the station. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone else reported the shooting before Bell.

The women are believed to be related, and one may have been in a relationship with Bell, Thunberg said. The victims weren’t immediately identified. Thurnberg didn’t provide a possible motive, but said Bell stayed at the townhome from time to time and that there were no signs of forced entry.

Before Bell was captured Friday, police described him as a known drug user who had access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. Details on his arrest weren’t immediately available.