Smoky Evening: Controlled Burns Across Fort Smith Area

Numerous controlled burns are underway across Arkansas on Friday with smoke drifting from the southeast to the northeast.

Expect lots of smoke in the Greater Fort Smith area from a controlled burn of around 1,000 acres.

You can check the latest controlled burn schedule here.

No burn bans are in effect for our area in Arkansas. In Oklahoma, Sequoyah County continues to be under a burn ban.

Although a few showers are possible on Saturday afternoon/evening the next widespread rain chance will be Tuesday of next week.

-Garrett