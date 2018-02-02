× Gentry Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Three Girls

GENTRY (KFSM) — A Gentry man is accused of raping and abusing three girls for several years.

Donald Allen Adams, 42, was arrested Wednesday (Jan. 31) in connection with two counts of rape and one count of second-degree sexual assault — all felonies.

The victims, all under 17, said Adams had either raped or molested them. The oldest victim said Adams had been abusing her since 2015, according to a probable case affidavit.

The oldest victim also said Adams had beaten her and shot her with a pellet gun, according to the affidavit.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Adams after a short standoff. He emerged from his home on Arkansas 12 crying and holding a teddy bear, saying he wanted to take the bear to jail with him, according to the affidavit.

On Thursday (Feb. 1), Adams was treated for slashing his wrists with a piece of metal he removed from his cell at the Benton County Jail. Deputies also found Adams had carved Bible verse into his right arm, according to the affidavit.

Adams was being held Friday (Feb. 2) at the Benton County Jail on $250,000 bond. He has a hearing set for March 12 in Benton County Circuit Court.