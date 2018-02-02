Local Woman Said She Had Three Strokes In One Day, Brings Awareness To Others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) --Keturah White said she had three strokes within 24 hours when she was 26-years-old.

She said she's devoted to volunteering at the American Heart Association Office and urges others to keep their heart in check.

White suffered from migraines, but didn't realize those are early signs of strokes.

"I didn't present stroke symptoms so... I had no idea. I was fully prepared to ... when they told me to come back to the E.R. because they found something, I thought it may have been a brain tumor," White said.

She also said she urges families to discuss heart health.

White said she learned while in the hospital that she has a hole in her heart.

Dr. Jennifer Hall with the American Heart Association said that small symptoms are commonly overlooked.

Hall said symptoms could include shortness of breath and genetics, among others.