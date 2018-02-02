Metabolic Research Center – Game Day Recipes – Phase 21

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bobby is sticking with his weight loss program and doing great. With the big game this weekend Sarah shows Bobby some healthy snack alternatives to help keep him on target without falling off the wellness wagon at the party.

Turkey Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 pkg.Chicken Bouillon supplement, dry

16 oz. ground turkey breast

8 oz. green onions, diced

8 oz. green peppers, diced

Preparation

Mix chicken bouillon supplement with meat and form into small balls. In a skillet over medium heat, brown meat with onions, peppers. Let simmer until meatballs are cooked through. ALSO- can bake in the oven @ 350 for 20-25 minutes depending on the size of meatballs.

Servings: 4. Serving size: 1/4 meatballs and vegetables. Replaces 4 oz. protein, 6 oz. vegetables, 1/4 clear HNS

Texas Chili

4 oz lean ground turkey breast or buffalo, cooked

2 oz diced green peppers

2 oz diced mushrooms

2 oz diced green onion

1 pkg Tomato Basil supplement prepared in 6 oz water

1 pkg zero calorie sweetener

Chili powder, onion powder, and garlic powder to taste

2 oz diced tomatoes

Spray skillet with cooking spray and preheat to med/high heat. Saute peppers, mushrooms, and green onion until tender. Weigh 3 oz & set aside; brown meat with seasonings. Weigh 4 oz and combine with all ingredients except tomatoes. Simmer for 10 minutes. Top with diced tomatoes.

Serving size: 1

Replaces: 4 oz protein, 4 oz cooked vegetables, and 1 creamy supplement

Buffalo Wing Dip

* 16oz. low fat cottage cheese

* 1 pkg. ranch dressing (dry)

* ¼ cup Frank’s Wing Sauce

* 1- 13oz. can of chicken breast (all white), drained & rinsed OR shredded chicken

* ½ cup grated cheddar cheese

Blend the cottage cheese, ranch dressing mix, & wing sauce in a food processor or blender. Mix with shredded chicken and put in crockpot on low.

Sprinkle in cheddar cheese & more on top to garnish.

Can also be made in an oven. Then, spread chicken mixture in a 13x9 dish sprayed with Pam. Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes.

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center