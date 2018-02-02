Weekend Forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will return this weekend with the best rain chances in Central and East Arkansas on Saturday. A few stray showers will be possible locally late Saturday night but anything that develops should be minimal.

On Sunday, we'll be tracking a quick system to our north that should cause light snow in Missouri. Locally, a few flurries are possible Sunday afternoon and evening but again, it doesn't appear to be much (if any).

The next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday. This appears to be a good soaking with at least a small chance for rain changing to snow as the system exits.

-Garrett