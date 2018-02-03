A Homecoming Surprise For A Local Soldier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- On Saturday (Feb. 3) a family welcomed home a soldier who spent the last year deployed in the Middle East.

It was family first as James Haney returned home arriving at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) in Highfill.

Haney's wife Cassie said she knew she wanted to surprise her husband, but didn't really know what to do.

A few months before he returned home, she set up a Facebook event to invite anyone who wanted to see James return home.

Those people showed up at XNA Airport to welcome home the soldier who spent a year searching for explosive devices with his K-9 partner in the Middle East.

This isn't the first time the Haney's have been apart, but Cassie could only describe this past year in one way.

'Um hard. I was a single mom to say the least. So I definitely have respect for single moms out there that don`t have a deadline to look forward to." she said, "I definitely came to my breaking point multiple times, but luckily I had family around so they helped me out."

As for plans? The Haney's said they just plan on spending as much time as they can together.