AMBER Alert For Missing Sonora Boy

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — An AMBER Alert has been issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) for 6-year-old Connor Roland Cannon who has been missing since 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 3).

WCSO posted on Twitter that the child is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Cathlina Rose Cannon, 27. She’s described as a white female, 5′ 03″ in height, with blue eyes and brown hair.

UPDATE re: MISSING CHILD CONNER CANNON: 5:21 pm 01/03/2018 – The silver vehicle had been located in Westville, Ok. It has been determined Conner was taken by the non-custodial mother. — WashingtonCoSO (@WashingtonCoSO) February 3, 2018

Cannon is from Sonora, Arkansas, and is a white, male, 4′ 03″, weighs 63 pounds, and has short blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and no shoes, according to a police report.

WCSO’s Facebook page states that he went missing from an address on Sonora Acres Road in northeast Washington County.

Police said the custodial guardians ran outside and saw a Gray or Silver 4-door passenger car drive away from the residence with two women inside.

The car was found just across the border in Westville, Oklahoma, but the child is still missing.

ASP reports that the silver sedan was involved in a minor accident in Westville. Authorities also received information that the two female suspects, along with a small child fitting the description of Connor Cannon, started walking toward Stillwell, Oklahoma.

WCSO reports that Connor’s mother took him without permission.

If you have any information regarding his location you’re asked to contact Detective Andrew Morris at (479) 790-6603.