Mainly Dry, But Clouds Will Build

The first Saturday in February will start off with a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds for the afternoon. A storm system will pass towards our south and east. Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma should remain mostly dry, with a better chance of rain towards Little Rock. Otherwise, temperatures should stay close to average in the low 50s.

Lunch Time: Partly cloudy

Dinner Time: Mostly cloudy to completely cloudy

99% of folks should stay dry today! There is a SLIGHT chance for a sprinkle east of Fort Smith. Can't quite rule it out completely. The showers will be extremely isolated but may sprinkle on a windshield here and there.

-Matt