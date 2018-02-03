Most Popular Super Bowl Foods Include Pizza, Wings And Guacamole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM)--Americans reportedly eat more food on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day of the year except Thanksgiving.

Chicken wings are a football fan favorite. The National Chicken Council predicts Americans will consume 1.3 billion wings this weekend. Buffalo Wild Wings expects to sell 14 million wings nationwide.

It's believed Americans will eat 135 million pounds of avocados during the Super Bowl.

Pizza is always a popular choice. Dominos projects they will sell more than 13 million slices of pizza.

Americans are expected to buy $1.3 billion worth of beer.

What's your favorite Super Bowl food?