New Police Vehicles In Van Buren

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Four new police cruisers will be patrolling the streets of Van Buren.

The police department received approval from the city council to buy the new Chevrolet Tahoes.

Those vehicles will soon hit the streets all at the same time, which officers are saying will add more space to carry equipment.

"Spike strips, first aid kits and rifles ... things we are required to have," said Corporal Jonathan Wear. "The more equipment you have the less room you have in a police unit. This [vehicle] provides plenty of room for equipment ... room for prisoners as we take them to the jail."

The department is also about to put a K-9 officer on the streets as the training is almost complete.