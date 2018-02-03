× Officer Nearly Shot In Head During Standoff, Man Arrested

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–A Fayetteville man is in custody after firing a gunshot at police, records show.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday (Feb. 2), police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Candlewood Drive for a suicide threat. The caller told police she left the house with her children, and the suicidal person, later identified as 37-year-old John Phillips was at the home alone.

When the first officer arrived, he waited on a second officer to get there before police approached the house. As the officers walked towards the house, they heard a shot being fired from the area but couldn’t see it. An officer reports feeling the shot blow over his head. The police report state, “The concussion of the round felt like a strong wind blowing through my hair along the top left of my head.”

The officer states he ran to get better cover and called for backup. Officers were then able to arrest Phillips.

Officers searched the home and found a 12-gauge shell casing on the front step of the porch. A 12 gauge Remington Shotgun was found inside one of the children’s rooms.

Phillips was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Washington County Jail.