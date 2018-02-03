Razorbacks Fall To LSU For Second Time This Season

BATON ROUGE (KFSM)–The Razorbacks were looking to dish some payback to LSU in the Maravich Center, but the Tigers once again handled the Hogs winning 94-86 on Saturday. The 94 points is the most that the Hogs have allowed this season. Arkansas drops to 15-8 overall and 4-6 in SEC play.

Daryl Macon led Arkansas with 22 points, five assists and two rebounds. Fellow senior Jaylen Barford added 15 points for the Hogs.

LSU (13-9,4-6) , who was 7-of-37 from 3-point range in their previous two games, but they hit 8-of -18 in the first half against the Razorbacks, and finished 15-of-20 from behind the arc. While the Tigers were hot from the tree-range the Hogs struggled, finished 3-of-8 from the three-range.

 