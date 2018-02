Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--The Community Strikes Back is an annual event that carries a Star Wars theme. The bowling tournament helps local kids in need.

5NEWS Anchor April Baker sat down with Ashley Ahlert of the Children's Emergency Shelter and William Ricks of the Commissary Kiwanis Club for the details on this year's event, happening on Saturday, March 10 at Bowling World.