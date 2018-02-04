A Slight Chance For Some Sunday Flurries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front will slide through today after lunch, dropping temperatures and bringing the chance for a few flurries in parts of Northwest Arkansas.

Temperatures will start dropping by 2PM in the River Valley.

Temperatures will begin to drop after 12PM in Northwest Arkansas.

Waning upper-level atmospheric support will just barely sustain a few snowflakes in Northwest Arkansas, especially in Benton County. Accumulations should be little-to-none. Better chances for accumulation will stay north of Arkansas.

