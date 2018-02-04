× Authorities Search For Robbery Suspect

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — An armed robbery happened Sunday (Feb. 4) morning in Kibler.

The crime happened at the Kibler Quick Stop on Highway 162, according to Crawford County investigators who are at the scene.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and Kibler Police Department are asking for your help in identifying the person in the photo or this vehicle:

If you have any information please contact 479-474-2261. Subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

STORY DEVELOPING.