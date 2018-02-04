Fayetteville’s Franklin Evolves Into A Star

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–

Senior Jasmine Franklin has been a rock in the middle of the Fayetteville girls basketball team this season. But that wasn’t always the case, remembers head coach Vic Rimmer.

"Her sophomore year and half of her junior year it was difficult for her to stay focused the whole game."

Franklin is the first to admit to it.

"I was very immature, I’ll be honest with you. Sophomore year and junior year I was growing as a person, I was very immature my sophomore year."

But this year, the team needed her. The Purple Dogs lost a lot of leadership from last year's state championship squad. As her responsibilities grew, she found a way to get it together, while still having her fun

"They depend on me for a lot more and I’m ok stepping up to that," says Franklin. "I feel I've grown to be responsible but at the same time joke around."

And Coach Rimmer admits, "this year she has been really good."

Franklin has racked up double digit points and rebounds in all but two games this season, her inside presence a huge factor in the Bulldogs success, sasys sophomore Coriah Beck.

"She’s a big leader to us, she helps us rebound, if we didn’t have her, we wouldn’t get as much rebounds as we do."

Coach Rimmer is proud of all the double-doubles, especially those rebounds.

"Yes, those are just numbers, but those are hustling stats. It's a lot of hard work."

When it came to looking ahead in her career, Franklin had mixed feelings about the recruiting process.

"It wasn’t my favorite because of the talking on the phone, I’m not very social on the phone because I sound so monotone, but I enjoyed it, I’m committed to Missouri State. I love basketball, so doing another four years of it, I just can’t wait."

And her coach has reason to believe she’ll find success with the Lady Bears.

"Jasmine has a lot of speed, she has great hands, she passes the ball so well, those three things at the college level are at a premium, I think she’ll do great."