Food Trucks Targeted In Rash Of Break-Ins

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Authorities in Northwest Arkansas are investigating a string of break-ins involving food trucks Sunday (Feb. 4).

Rogers police said the crimes happened around 5:30 a.m. near the food truck park.

Four trucks were broken into.

Investigators believe the suspects used a crowbar to bust out locks and pry their way into the trucks.

The businesses kept money out of trucks, but Loafin Joe's Food Truck Co-owner Jennifer Weber said the damage left behind is heartbreaking.

"Ironic how people come into your business at night to steal cash when 95 percent of your business is run through debit cards and there's no money on the trucks anyway so, they essentially got away with nothing and just tore stuff up," said Weber.

She also told 5NEWS there was another unsuccessful break-in attempt earlier this week -- and she believes the same suspects came back better prepared this time.

Weber said she plans to be open Monday (Feb. 5).

If you have any information on the crimes, you're asked to contact police immediately.