Justin Timberlake Pays Tribute To Prince During Super Bowl Halftime

MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) — Justin Timberlake did not disappoint on Sunday (Feb. 4) night as the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Timberlake sang some of his classic hits, including “Cry Me A River,” “Suit & Tie,” “SexyBack,” “Senorita,” “Mirrors,” and “My Love.”

He also covered Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U,” which he sang along with a video of the Purple One’s original performance of the song. It was fitting since the Super Bowl was in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Rumors circulated over the weekend that Timberlake would employ the use of Prince’s hologram for the halftime show.

Prince’s longtime pal and former collaborator Sheila E. took to Twitter prior to the performance to assure fans that she had spoken to Timberlake and that he had no plans to use a hologram.

Prince famously said in a 1998 interview with Guitar World that he despised the use of holograms.

Timberlake also sang some of his newer hits, including his 2016 chart topping single, “Can’t Stop The Feeling” and the new single off his “Man of the Woods” album, “Filthy.”