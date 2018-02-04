× Kylie Jenner Announces A Baby Girl

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Kylie Jenner on Sunday (Feb. 4) shared the news of her baby’s birth with the world: It’s a girl!

The reality TV star made the big announcement on social media Sunday, saying she gave birth on Thursday (Feb. 1) to a “beautiful and healthy baby girl.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she told her millions of followers.

Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, chose to keep the pregnancy private. Although news of the pregnancy broke in September, the pair largely chose to avoid the media.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Jenner said on Sunday. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Jenner followed the Tweet with a video published to her YouTube channel showing intimate details of her life over the last last nine months. There’s no news yet on the newborn’s name.