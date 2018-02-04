Local Pup Featured In Puppy Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A local pup at the Sebastian County Humane Society made it to the big leagues by taking part in the annual Puppy Bowl.

Seventeen-month-old ANA, an Australian Cattle dog flew to Manhattan awhile back to film the game.

As a puppy, Ana contracted Parvo, but was able to pull through.

Amber Neal from the Humane Society hopes the appearance of a local dog will bring attention to the shelter.

"I just really hope that we get more exposure, get more people to know our name, and get more people involved with animal shelters all around," said Neal. "We need all the help that we can get from volunteers and donors and adopters and fosters."

Ana was expected to be at Sunday's (Feb. 4) viewing party, but couldn't make it since she was recently adopted into a new home.