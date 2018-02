Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- The U-A Fort Smith men's basketball team survived a thriller against Hearltand Conference rival Dallas Baptist on Saturday winning 69-65. The victory placed the Lions(19-4, 8-4) within one game of conference-leading Dallas Baptist (18-4, 8-3) and shares second place with Newman (11-11, 7-4).

Darrion Strong-Moore led all scorers with 22 points, fellow senior DaVaunta Thomas added 19 for the UAFS. The Lions shot 43 percent from the field (26 of 60).