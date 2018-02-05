Benton County Prepares For Winter Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) The county's road department is anticipating winter weather Tuesday night (Feb. 6).

It's expected that Bella Vista and Pea Ridge areas may get the worst of the expected winter weather.

Road crews are monitoring winter weather and prepared to clear roads.

Benton County Public Services Administrator Jay Frasier said trucks will be out Tuesday morning pre-treating roads with a mixture of sand and salt.

Our intersections, hills, dangerous corners, bridges and overpasses will be treated.