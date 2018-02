Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Head coach Mike Anderson turns his focus to South Carolina, a team that made the Final Four last season and has wins over Kentucky & Florida recently. Anderson reflects on where the Hogs can improve the rest of the season.

The Razorbacks (15-8, 4-6) host the Gamecocks (13-10, 4-6) on Tuesday night at 6 p.m., with the game televised on ESPN2.