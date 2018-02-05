× Central Arkansas Man Pleads Not Guilty In Dickson St. Shooting

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Central Arkansas man has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting a man on New Year’s Day near Dickson Street.

Christopher Rankin, 25, of Sherwood was arraigned Monday (Feb. 5) in Washington County Circuit Court on one count of first-degree murder. His next hearing is set for April 5.

Fayetteville police say Rankin shot Trenton Coney, 22, on Jan. 1 after a late-night argument in the parking lot of Arsaga’s at the Depot.

Rankin was speaking with a woman in the parking lot when Coney walked up to check on her, which upset Rankin, police said. Rankin then pulled a gun from his jacket and pointed it a Coney.

After exchanging a few words, Rankin put the gun back in his jacket and a physical altercation ensued between the two, police said.

During the fight, Coney fell down and Rankin stood over him, pulled the gun from his jacket, and shot Coney in his chest, police said.

Rankin ran off but police caught him in Fayetteville shortly after.

Rankin was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.