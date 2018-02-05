Coffee Is Mostly Healthy For You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After pouring over all the evidence researchers said that coffee is mostly good for you.

Researchers at the University of Catania in Italy collected all the studies on the health effects of coffee, reviewed them, and then offered up their bottom line.

The results it's kind of healthy for you.

Research showed that coffee helped reduce the risk for cardiovascular disease, type two diabetes, and Parkinson's disease.

A coffee habit was associated with a lowered rate of death from any cause, but they do recommend that pregnant women use caution when drinking.